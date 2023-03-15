People are also reading…
It was a fairly even day for wheat markets. “Wheat contracts traded both sides of unchanged today, and ended with small gains,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Turkey will continue to discuss extending the Ukraine grain export agreement 120 days, instead of the 60 day deal Russia wants.”
“With global stock/use among major exporter at a decade low just over 14%, many countries expecting lower production this year, a huge short (at least in CGO) by large speculative traders, and uncertainty still surrounding the BSGI, the risks seems tilted to higher prices,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.