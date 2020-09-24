“Wheat net export sales 351K metric tons for 2020-21 – primary buyer S. Korea,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Weekend rains in Ukraine to ease fears of poor planting conditions. Winter wheat planting will advance along with some summer crop harvesting. In the 6-10 day forecast, U.S. HRW wheat production areas remain dry & warm.”
The export report was largely as expected, with Asian countries rounding out the top three. “That was in line with estimates and 24% above the same week last marketing year,” Brugler Marketing said. “South Korea was the top purchaser on the week with Vietnam and Japan at 2 and 3, respectively. Of the sales, white wheat was the top variety, with 37.3% of the total.”