Wheat

Wheat

Estimates for the U.S. wheat carryout are in a wide range from private estimators, Total Farm Marketing said. “North African and Middle Eastern wheat buyers might be having payment problems – this could in part be why we saw a reversal yesterday in wheat.”

Talk of less fertilizer on the 2022 HRW crop might mean lower yields, ADM Investor Services said. “Chicago was supported by lower U.S. Dollar and higher corn prices,” they added.

Grain futures prices

