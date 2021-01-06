 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat prices stayed inside Tuesday’s higher trading ranges last night after settling well off of session lows yesterday due, in part to an overbought condition, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat conditions are seeing some improvement with much-needed moisture, but futures are buoyed by strength in corn, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. The weaker dollar is also supporting grain exports.

There are new ideas that drop in Russia Feb forward exports and EU exports could help push wheat futures higher. Some even feel lack of Russia export offers could mean that Russia prices no longer move U.S. futures.

