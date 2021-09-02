 Skip to main content
Wheat

“The wheat market finished the day modestly higher while Mpls failed to close at or above $9,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market awaits the USDA’s Small Grains Summary and Sep 1 Grain Stocks reports to be released on Sept. 30 for more solid direction, despite tightening of global supplies of good quality protein wheat.”

The technical situation kept any potential wheat rally in check on Thursday. “Wheat traded mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures have been trading lower following lower trade in corn and soybeans. Weak technical prices action and lower Matif wheat futures also weighed on prices.”

