Current year world wheat supplies continue to weigh on price sentiment, ADM Investor Services said. “Chicago wheat open interest remains near season lows,” they said. “Trade volume is also low.”
“Wheat prices were stronger on threats to the SRW crop with forecasts for freezing temperatures across the US Midwest over the weekend,” Ami L. HEesch of CHS Hedging said. European prices also traded higher, as rains have ben beneficial, but there is still more needed, she said.
