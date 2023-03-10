Wheat managed to make some recovery on Friday.
“The wheat markets were back up today with the KC wheat around 20 cents higher as the market recovered from a poor day yesterday and a weaker dollar helped perk wheat higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Uncertainty remains whether the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be extended as UN and Russian officials plan to meet next week in Geneva,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “Russia claims the current deal is only being half implemented as Ukraine ag. products are benefiting western nations, not Africa or SE Asian countries.”
