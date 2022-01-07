The rally in soy also pulled up the wheat market, with Chicago seeing double-digit gains in some contracts, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Despite rising, there is still pressure from increased moisture potential in the U.S. southern plains, and larger than expected crop sin Argentina and Australia.
Strength in the other grains helped push wheat higher as weakness in the U.S. dollar and an oversold condition supported the wheat complex, The Hightower Report said.
