Wheat

“Wheat futures gapped higher overnight with the headline from Russia saying they are suspending their participation in the grain export deal,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The market had a very volatile day session as the winter wheat markets had a 30-cent trading range from low to high.”

“The 5-day forecast for the Plains is dry, but the 6-10 day shows above normal precipitation,” ADM Investor Services said. “In addition, some rain in Argentina may have also helped to pressure the market. With the severe drought in Argentina and the poor crop, Brazil will need to import more wheat from other places than Argentina.”

