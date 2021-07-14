“Wheat followed corn and soybeans higher as the forecast looks hot and dry,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “September closes: Mpls at $8.72 ¾ (reaching a new contract high), up 11 cents, KC at $6.27 ¾, up 16, Chicago at $6.54 ¼, up 20 ½ cents. Estimated fund activity in wheat showed +10,000 contracts.”
“Lower US/Canada wheat crops supportive,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Canada wheat crop could drop to 21 mmt from USDA WOB 31.5. There is also talk that rain is delaying Europe wheat harvest and raising concern about quality. There is also talk that Russia wheat crop size is dropping due to hot/dry weather.”