“Wheat followed through on yesterday’s bullish Russia headlines, with May KC up 9 ¾ and Minneapolis up 12 ¾. Chicago and Matif wheat were up a modest 2-3 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Russian foreign minister Lavrov says the West is ‘shamelessly burying’ the UN grain deal, according to Reuters.”
“Export sales at 11 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. "YTD commitments are down 6% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 3%. Shipments are down only 2%. I do not look for the USDA to change their current export forecast of 775 mln bu.”