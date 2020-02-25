The wheat market “continues to be pushed by fears of the spreading coronavirus,” Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “Overall no fundamental news to support the markets and traders remain nervous about coronavirus threats.”
While USDA reports on corn and beans will be put off for a few weeks due to the season, wheat will have its first condition ratings next week, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Sharp currency losses in Russia (like the South American problem) are encouraging producers to stay in the game and possibly expand in the coming seasons,” he said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.