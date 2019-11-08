“No real changes for wheat,” John Payne of Daniel’s Trading said. “We are still looking at a billion-plus bushel carryout for the wheat complex in the U.S.,” he added, noting this was not a big report for wheat as action is limited at the moment.
With wheat’s lower harvested acre numbers released today, traders may see a discount, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said. “The U.S. dollar will continue to play a big role in this, but it may be a decreasingly important one as I didn’t think USDA cut the Argentine or Australian crop enough today.”
