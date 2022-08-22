 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

Drought in China is expected to have hurt their wheat production, likely making them a candidate to import more foreign wheat in this upcoming crop season. At the same time, the wheat markets will likely remain under pressure as rains fall on the HRW areas of the U.S. and the spring wheat harvest is expected to find good numbers, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.

The wheat market continues to struggle with record production from Russia and increasing exports out of Ukraine. Four more ships carrying grain and foodstuffs left Ukraine ports over the weekend, The Hightower Report said today.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The sowing activities of this year’s wheat crop have ended in Brazil, and the national output is forecast to be a record, which is pressing do…

Wheat

USDA again projects record high global wheat production in its August outlook, thanks to month-over-month rises in production for some major w…

Wheat

“The wheat market was under pressure today, in part due to a canceled tender by Iraq for 50,000 mt of US wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said. “H…

Wheat

The wheat trade is volatile, much like corn, CHS Hedging said. “Supply is tight and the war in Ukraine continues,” they said, while spring whe…

Wheat

A number of factors were working against wheat markets Thursday. “The wheat market was on the defensive from Black Sea shipments, lack of dema…

Wheat

“The news this week turned more negative for the wheat futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Shipments of grain from Ukraine seemed to pick up…

Wheat

“Grain markets were lower overnight initially due to agreement on the weather maps that some of the driest areas of the Midwest could see as m…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News