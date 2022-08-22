People are also reading…
Drought in China is expected to have hurt their wheat production, likely making them a candidate to import more foreign wheat in this upcoming crop season. At the same time, the wheat markets will likely remain under pressure as rains fall on the HRW areas of the U.S. and the spring wheat harvest is expected to find good numbers, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.
The wheat market continues to struggle with record production from Russia and increasing exports out of Ukraine. Four more ships carrying grain and foodstuffs left Ukraine ports over the weekend, The Hightower Report said today.