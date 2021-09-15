Wheat markets moved higher on Wednesday amid concerns about the global supply and continuing robust global demand.
“Wheat was higher on global supply concerns and good global demand,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Higher corn prices and talk of lower EU and Russia exports may have helped futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recent estimate of lower Canada 2021 wheat crop may have also supported prices. Dry weather in U.S. south plains and Russia wheat areas may also be adding a weather premium to prices.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.