Wheat rallied up with the corn market this week, but there is a supply threat just ahead, warns Terry Roggensack of CME Group.
North Dakota and Minnesota are seeing frost/freeze warnings through the weekend, while too much rain in some areas and drought in others continue to afflict much of the Plains, says Total Farm Marketing.
The strong corn market opens the door to extra feeding of wheat on the world market, Roggensack said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.