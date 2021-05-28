 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat rallied up with the corn market this week, but there is a supply threat just ahead, warns Terry Roggensack of CME Group.

North Dakota and Minnesota are seeing frost/freeze warnings through the weekend, while too much rain in some areas and drought in others continue to afflict much of the Plains, says Total Farm Marketing.

The strong corn market opens the door to extra feeding of wheat on the world market, Roggensack said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

