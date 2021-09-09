 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat took a hit today as large acreage numbers came out from the FSA overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Larger than expected Canadian stocks and Australian production is also weighing on the markets.

Managed funds are rolling out of a long position in Chicago to a net short, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat futures broke below key support levels which increase chart pattern selling.”

