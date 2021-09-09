Wheat took a hit today as large acreage numbers came out from the FSA overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Larger than expected Canadian stocks and Australian production is also weighing on the markets.
Managed funds are rolling out of a long position in Chicago to a net short, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat futures broke below key support levels which increase chart pattern selling.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.