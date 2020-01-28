India’s wheat crop “seems on track for another record production season,” The Hightower Report said. However, despite that news, fundamentals for the new crop wheat look supportive in the U.S., “especially if the U.S. dollar were to turn down.”
March wheat “continues to hold above its 20-day moving average,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. That mark sits at $5.65 ¼, but trade may be weaker “across the board” today, she said, as they deal with concerns about disease.
