“Wheat markets were down double-digit early but were able to finish the day only slightly lower,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ukraine’s winter wheat crop is also largely based in eastern Ukraine and could be less than half of this year’s crop when the next harvest is collected in 2023.”
“Matif closed slightly higher after crude reversed on Saudi denials of an output increase,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Polish wheat remained at a huge discount into the US, with several cargoes now confirmed into Florida and more being worked. GASC bought another 60 mt last Friday taking their season total through Jan to 3.5 mmt.”