“Wheat remains strong as global tensions remain high and uncertainty about the world wheat supply,” said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging this morning.
Wheat is higher today on Russian related issues. As Russia annexes four Ukraine states, it raises questions if the west will add to Russian sanctions, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors. Further, reports that Russia may stop foreign companies from buying grain from Russian farmers for export raises questions about Russia exports especially wheat, Freed said.