Wheat markets were stronger “on borrowed strength in the corn market,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Expect the strength of the row crops to boost wheat prices as well.
Wheat conditions should continue improving, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “A lot of Texas has seen great rains over the last 72 hours,” he said. “I would be rolling up hedges if given the chance.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.