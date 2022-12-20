People are also reading…
The market seems to be numb to further escalation of the Russian-Ukraine War and its bullish impact on wheat prices! Plus, Russia’s record wheat crop and low-priced wheat-for-export has been keeping a lid on prices according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.
The surprise interest rate move from the Bank of Japan has weakened the US dollar this morning which is adding support. The move raises the concern for a world-wide recession which is being compounded by the ongoing surge in Covid cases in China., according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.