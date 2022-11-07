People are also reading…
“Egypt said they need to import just 1 mmt prior to next year’s harvest and that they had 5 months of stocks, GASC announced its first open tender since June today for LH Dec and FH Jan, at which French wheat was well off the pace set by Romania and Russia,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“USDA reported the week’s wheat exports were 180,991 MT during the week that ended Nov. 3,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up from 137k MT last week but under the 252,000 MT during the same week last year. Soft white was the overwhelming majority with 3/4 of the total.”