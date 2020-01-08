Like soybeans, wheat futures turned higher today after the president’s address, ADM Investor Services said. Export sales are estimated to come in between 200-550 tonnes, which would compare to last week’s 313 tonnes. However, index funds are “expected to buy 14,000 KC wheat contracts and sell 6,000 Chicago wheat contracts” in a rebalancing period, which could help close the gap between the two.
Despite the U.S. being “snubbed” in the most recent Egyptian tender, and no U.S. spring wheat is in the mix for Japan’s weekly food tender, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew strength from easing tension in the Middle East,” she added.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices