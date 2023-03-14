Wheat markets were choppy and weaker overnight as traders watch the Ukranian grain deal. “Oversold markets may provide a reason for technical buying,” CHS Hedging said.
Oklahoma and Texas wheat conditions fell in yesterday’s crop progress report, with Oklahoma dropping 9 points to 30% good to excellent, while Texas is sitting at 17% good to excellent, ADM Investor Services said.
