The Hightower Report says wheat prices recovered from an early five-month low, but still finished with a moderate loss. Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat also closed the day with mild losses.
“A massive rally in the dollar was a major source of pressure on the wheat market as it will make U.S. wheat less competitive on the global export market,” ADM Ag Market View says.
