SRW wheat futures “are the most (expensive) wheat in the world!” Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said. “Potential world wheat supplier limitations caught the attention of latent bulls in the money world of global food chain traders. Keeping adequate supplies on hand has elevated importance it seems.”
Prices consolidated a bit last week for wheat, “but still held gains of 15-30 cents,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prospects of improved demand due to global issues with COVID-19 and logistics keep wheat prices supported.”
