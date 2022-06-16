"Wheat futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US wheat export sales were 8.7 mln bu. Total commit is near 176 mln bu. vs 213 last year. USDA goal is 775 vs 805 last year. US SRW prices are competitive to World buyers. US bakers are uncovered for rest of 2022. US warm and dry weather should help HRW harvest.”
"Futures were 7-28 cents higher in the three wheat markets due to a technical bounce after the last few days,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “HRW harvest rolls on quickly in the southern plains and reports start to come in as well. The U.S. has a tough time being competitive for HRW exports, but numbers may pencil out a bit better for SRW sales.”