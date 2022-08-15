 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Grain markets were lower overnight initially due to agreement on the weather maps that some of the driest areas of the Midwest could see as much as 1-2 inches of rain this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, the bigger news affecting the markets today seems to surround China.”

A few different factors pushed wheat lower on Monday. “The wheat market traded lower on beneficial weather conditions, strength in the US dollar and spillover weakness in the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew pressure from the situation in China and concerns of global demand.”

