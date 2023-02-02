Related to this story

Wheat

Wheat has rallied as investors continue to watch the war in Ukraine, Steve Freed ADM Investor Services said this morning.

“The wheat market closed mixed with the nearby weaker on a bout of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Trade estimates for St…

Export sales of wheat were 561,000 metric tons versus estimates of 150,000 to 575,000, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Cold weather is expected for much of the Midwest and Southern plains to finish January, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

Wheat prices are lower due to a higher U.S. dollar and lower energy prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Russia prices remain be…