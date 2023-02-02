People are also reading…
“Wheat prices were weaker in KC and Mpls and slightly firmer in Chicago with pressure coming from a poor display of demand for US wheat and a stronger US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Chicago March closed at penny above its 50-Day MA of $7.59. New crop Mpls tickled $9 today but failed to hold at or above that level.”
“Despite poor export sales, wheat was able to rebound off of the daily lows to eke out a positive close in Chi and only small losses of a few cents in KC,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The USDA reported an increase of only 5.0 mb of wheat export sales for 22/23 and 1.2 mb for 23/24. Wheat export commitments for 22/23 are down 6% from last year.”