Ukrainian bread bakers have seen a 40% increase in wheat prices so far this year which includes a whopping 25% increase in prices during the month of September, said Steven Hyde of CHS Hedging. Poor weather has caused a jump for almost all Ukrainian agriculture commodities this year.
More talk of dryness concerns for the planting season in the Black Sea region, plus talk of some sales of French wheat to China helped to support European million wheat futures, according to The Hightower Report. Good rains, however, are set to bring some relief to Russian wheat fields in parts of key southern regions.