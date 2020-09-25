Today was the lowest close for December’s contract since last Friday, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA shows record world ending stocks and gains in the U.S. dollar will limit U.S. exports,” they said.
“Some of the bullish concerns about dry weather two weeks ago were eased this week as Argentina, Europe and the Ukraine received much needed rain,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Russia, however, is the exception; it was reported this week roughly 10-15% of Russia was not even in a condition to be planted right now. Due to that fact, Russia is currently no longer the cheapest wheat on the globe.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.