Wheat

Putin’s comments about limiting who can receive grain from Ukraine popped the wheat market higher. Still, futures are within their recent range, and it remains to be seen what actions Putin will take, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

News of an export sale to Iraq near 100k MT is pushing wheat prices up. “The USDA has not confirmed the business, but the wheat market is double digits higher into the short week’s Wednesday session,” Alan Brugler of Brulger Marketing said.

Russian forces struck grain silos at Mykolaiv, a port city in Ukraine’s southern region as Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive in southern…

While, Ukraine and Russian export values continue to trade at a sizable discount to the U.S, keeping wheat prices lower, wheat is up this morn…

Russia harvested 88.2 mln tons of wheat in bunker weight as of Sept. 2, compared with 66.4 mln tons this time last year, according to ADM Inve…

Russian wheat exports are expected to increase in September as they have record wheat production, CHS Hedging said. “Futures are lower but hav…

Wheat markets gave up overnight gains, “topping out again near Friday’s high as grain movement continues out of Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat Futures are higher, gaining back some of what was lost yesterday as the US dollar is back lower, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS He…

Without news to drive wheat higher, “wheat plunged following the corn and oilseed complex lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Ukraine continues to expo…

