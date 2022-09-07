People are also reading…
Putin’s comments about limiting who can receive grain from Ukraine popped the wheat market higher. Still, futures are within their recent range, and it remains to be seen what actions Putin will take, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.
News of an export sale to Iraq near 100k MT is pushing wheat prices up. “The USDA has not confirmed the business, but the wheat market is double digits higher into the short week’s Wednesday session,” Alan Brugler of Brulger Marketing said.