 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat looks like it may find some equilibrium today as gains are modest going into the open,” CHS Hedging’s Kevin Stockard said. “The export market is engaging now as well, giving validation to these prices.”

Wheat futures were able to show some signs of stability in some contracts after the volatile run since late February, Total Farm Marketing said. Contracts are still showing large ranges, however, with the May Chicago future contract moving in a 90 cent range.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the war in Ukraine still ongoing and no progress toward a cease fire over the weekend, the opening calls are higher with some hope that M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat is undergoing long liquidation, Total Farm Marketing said, but bullish news could be coming. Reports indicate Russia will be stopping ex…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets reversed course in the overnight trade, as traders start to take profits from the price surges in recent days, Kevin Stockard of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

For the first time, world and U.S. business TV is talking about food inflation, especially wheat, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Argentina will have a mechanism through Jan. 31, 2024, to guarantee wheat supplies to local millers and keep down prices at home of staples li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market continues to move higher as the war continues between Russia and Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat prices closed higher with the expanding war in Ukraine providing market support, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat futures are in expanded limits again today. The nearby contracts may range as high as $10 until more is known about U.S. 2022 sup…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

With the invasion of Ukraine, there is some talk that as much as 15 million tons of wheat may not be available to world buyers and that China …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News