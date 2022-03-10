“Wheat looks like it may find some equilibrium today as gains are modest going into the open,” CHS Hedging’s Kevin Stockard said. “The export market is engaging now as well, giving validation to these prices.”
Wheat futures were able to show some signs of stability in some contracts after the volatile run since late February, Total Farm Marketing said. Contracts are still showing large ranges, however, with the May Chicago future contract moving in a 90 cent range.
