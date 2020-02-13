Other wheat prices are expected to go other as well. Strategie Grains has said wheat prices in the EU may fall this spring, even with lower domestic production, as Russia is expected to harvest a large crop and global supplies are comfortable, reports Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
Sanderson’s outlook is for a “weaker market, pressured by weakness across commodities and global business slowing.”
“At this point between the lack of freeze and the good rains in Texas, that the KC wheat crop will be ample,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. Also following Kansas weather, The Hightower Report notes that there was been little rain in Kansas the past two weeks. “The five day forecast is also dry and the 8 to 14-day forecast models call for below normal precipitation.”