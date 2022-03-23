“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat, like many commodities, were supported early by data showing UK inflation higher than expected and the U.S. Fed chairman looking to increase rates to slow U.S. inflation. Talk of increased Russia wheat exports to Turkey and Egypt triggered new selling.”
Traders continue to watch for fresh global news on wheat.
“Wheat futures were mixed today with lack of news in the marketplace,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Ukraine winter wheat should be harvested in June/July but fears that 3.8 mln acres of wheat will go unharvested if the war continues.”
