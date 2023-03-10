Wheat prices sank based on lower U.S. weekly export sales and increased money flow selling, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
The wheat market traded mixed overnight and is in the red across all three classes this morning, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Further, the market remains in a steep downtrend while deeply oversold. The Hightower Report says there is still no technical sign of a low.
