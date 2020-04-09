May wheat prices closed up 8 ¼ cents at $5.56 ½, while July wheat closed up 9 cents at $5.57 ½. Hightower says wheat prices finished strong for the holiday-shortened week “as the built on early support and reached a new one-week high before finishing Thursday’s session with a moderate gain.”
A cheaper U.S. dollar and dryness in parts of Europe and Black Sea may have helped wheat prices, says ADM Ag Market View. Continued dryness there could help wheat futures gain on corn.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.