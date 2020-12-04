“While there continues to be active tender business on the world market, Black Sea region growers or India are getting recent sales, and Australia and Canada crops look to leave significant exportable surpluses for export in 2021,” ADM Investor Services said.
Growing world production is limiting the wheat market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Turkey bought 400,000 tonnes of optional origin wheat today, while Minneapolis sits at a 9-cent premium to Kansas City in some contracts.
