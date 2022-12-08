People are also reading…
“Wheat bounced off early selling pressure, holding above yesterday’s lows,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The weekly sales report had some interesting export business, but overall U.S. wheat is still not competitive. The average estimate for WASDE wheat ending stocks is 576 mln bushels, up from 571 mln in November.”
Analysts say export demand is a concern. As for tomorrow’s USDA report, they are not expecting major wheat changes. “Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slow export demand offers resistance. USDA report tomorrow. USDA is not expected to make many wheat changes tomorrow.”