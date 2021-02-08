Cold weather in the Plains is not expected to be a risk factor for the winter wheat crop, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Nearby Chicago and Kansas City contracts continue to plot along 10 and 20-day moving averages on the daily charts awaiting market-moving news to influence direction.
Cold weather this week is raising some concern about winter kill, but with increased snow cover later in the week improves the moisture prospects for the spring, according to Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging.