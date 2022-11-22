 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets “continue to feel pressure” from Black Sea export potential, CHS Hedging said. “Matif futures seem to be suggesting a short-term gap in availability.”

U.S. weather is still a bit bullish, “but it is the time of year when traders feel that crop conditions have very little correlation with final yield,” ADM Investor Services said.

Grain futures prices

