Wheat markets “continue to feel pressure” from Black Sea export potential, CHS Hedging said. “Matif futures seem to be suggesting a short-term gap in availability.”
U.S. weather is still a bit bullish, “but it is the time of year when traders feel that crop conditions have very little correlation with final yield,” ADM Investor Services said.
