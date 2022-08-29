 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

A few factors supported wheat Monday.

“Wheat traded double-digit higher on technical buying and strength in the corn market,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “… Monday export inspections: Wheat 520,791 at the upper end of expectations this week. Inspections are behind the USDA pace by 34 mln bushels.”

“There were a lot of rumors today on why wheat futures turned higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some thought that U.S. SRW export basis firmed on good volume on either Pakistan or China interest in U.S. wheat. There was no confirmation of this. Pakistan has seen record flooding, especially in the south, and is requesting food aid.”

