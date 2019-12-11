March wheat is staying “on the defensive,” as it hit its lowest point since Nov. 22 before the close of trade today, ADM Investor Services said. The huge discount of Kansas City wheat to Chicago wheat helped to provide some support.
“If we get a weather market, we could rally $1 to $1.50 on futures,” Sean Lusk of Walsh Trading said. “U.S. plantings could come in at 109-year lows if validated by the USDA in January to confirm with private estimates.”
