Wheat

Concerns about the coronavirus and the economy pushed wheat markets lower Tuesday.

“The wheat market got pounded from virus fears and the possibility of an economic slowdown across the globe,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The U.S. winter wheat heads into the winter months and dormancy at 44% G/E, 1% above last year at this time.”

"Wheat futures traded sharply lower on fears the world demand could drop if new variant spreads and some new restrictions could be possible,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…The U.S. Fed Chairman suggested the spread of the virus could slow employment and economic activity. It could also increase uncertainty about inflation.”

