Traders continue to watch moisture in the U.S. as well as the situation in Ukraine. “Wheat made a steep drop on improving moisture in the U.S. and concerns easing in Ukraine,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago March fell under $7/bu to its lowest since September 2021, and KC was the weakest wheat market, down 18 ¼ cents/bu.”
“Export inspections at 22 mln bu. were actually above expectations and the highest since early Oct-22,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD inspections are down 2% from year ago, vs. the USDA forecast of down 3%. Today Egypt stated they have 4.6 months of wheat supplies in reserve.”