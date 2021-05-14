Wheat markets are mixed as some areas expect “several inches of rain” this weekend, as the wheat crop tour begins, CHS Hedging said.
“A decent recovery for European milling wheat futures helped to provide some support,” The Hghtower report said. The upcoming rain is a “bearish development” for Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The bounce in wheat “was somewhat impressive given a sharp break in the corn market.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.