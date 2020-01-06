Wheat prices dealt with profit-taking and technical selling today, Ami L. Heesch said. “There was a fair amount of wheat sold by the farmer last week as they were taking care of year-end business needs,” she said.
“Kansas City wheat was able to hold its ground in positive territory as it finished with a modest gain, while Minneapolis wheat fell back in the final half-hour to close with a modest loss,” ADM Investor Services said. “There were forecasts for heavy snow over Chinese and Mongolian wheat-growing regions that provided the market with early support.”
