May wheat was up 6 cents this morning. Hightower says recent USDA news is positive for the wheat market, with only a slight drop in planted acres. Ending stocks would be the lowest since the 2014-2015 season. Export projections of 1 billion bushels remained in the USDA forecast.
Hightower says the “outlook for tightening U.S. stocks into the 2020-2021 season should provide underlying support” for wheat prices. Winter wheat plantings are sharply lower, but USDA seeds higher spring wheat plantings this year.