May wheat was up 6 cents this morning. Hightower says recent USDA news is positive for the wheat market, with only a slight drop in planted acres. Ending stocks would be the lowest since the 2014-2015 season. Export projections of 1 billion bushels remained in the USDA forecast.

Hightower says the “outlook for tightening U.S. stocks into the 2020-2021 season should provide underlying support” for wheat prices. Winter wheat plantings are sharply lower, but USDA seeds higher spring wheat plantings this year.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.