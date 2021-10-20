Rabobank today estimates Chicago wheat futures will probably trade between $7.25 and $7.40 per bushel through the second quarter of 2022 on low global stockpiles, so this is market chatter for traders to consider. Dwindling stocks of wheat, particularly in exporting nations, are on track to decline over the next nine months driven by high use of wheat in animal feed as a substitute for corn as well as downgraded wheat quality in the EU, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
The world is expecting Middle East wheat production to fall next year with last year’s crop losses cutting into their ability to meet annual export projections, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The world wheat balance sheet will remain tight well into 2022, which will help corn find support from the wheat market.